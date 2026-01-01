TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Trading 1.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €13.18 and last traded at €13.15. 250,709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 416,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.98.

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008. TAG Immobilien AG was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.



