Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Trading 2.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €42.50 and last traded at €42.45. Approximately 13,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.50.

Amadeus FiRe Stock Up 1.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $233.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is €58.22.

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amadeus FiRe AG provides personnel and training services in Germany. It offers specialized personnel services, such as specialist temporary staffing, permanent placement, and interim and project management for professional and management staff in commercial professions and IT fields. The company provides advanced vocational training and retraining options with a focus on commercial and IT skills; and training for business clients through open or in-house seminars. In addition, it offers courses and degree programs for private individuals, including professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and controlling; private-sector certification courses for finance and accounting; specialized training in international financial reporting comprising IAS/IFRS and US GAAP; master’s degree program in taxation; educational content on IT, multimedia, and commercial subjects; and executive and team training, seminars for trainers, and language courses, as well as publicly funded training services under the Comcave College, GFN, Steuer-Fachschule Dr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.