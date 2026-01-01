Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,896,939 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 20,306,075 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,651,537 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 17.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 17.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,651,537 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Gogo Stock Performance

Shares of Gogo stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $4.66. 1,953,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,401. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.20 and a beta of 0.89. Gogo has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $223.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.23 million. Gogo had a positive return on equity of 71.74% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gogo will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOGO. William Blair downgraded shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gogo

In other Gogo news, insider Oakleigh Thorne acquired 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $907,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 954,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,094,883.32. This trade represents a 21.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 13,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Gogo by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 15,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc is a leading provider of in-flight connectivity and entertainment solutions for commercial and business aviation. The company specializes in delivering broadband internet, voice and text services, and streaming entertainment to passengers at 35,000 feet. Gogo’s offerings include both air-to-ground (ATG) networks and satellite-based connectivity, enabling reliable in-flight internet access across a range of aircraft types.

Gogo’s ATG network spans the United States and portions of Canada, using ground towers to transmit data signals directly to equipped aircraft.

