Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Shares Up 3.8% – Time to Buy?

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.4020 and last traded at $0.4020. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3872.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00.

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc (OTCMKTS:CLEV) is a U.S.-based provider of concrete lifting and stabilization services. The company specializes in restoring sunken or uneven concrete slabs through the use of high-density polyurethane injection technology. Its solutions are designed to address a variety of applications, including residential driveways, sidewalks, patios and pool decks, as well as commercial and industrial surfaces such as parking lots, warehouse floors and warehouse foundations.

At the core of its offering, Concrete Leveling Systems injects a proprietary expanding polyurethane foam beneath settled concrete.

