Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,658 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 17,823 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,630 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $393.92. 31,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,572. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $285.13 and a 52-week high of $406.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $391.90 and its 200 day moving average is $383.81.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). Its manufacturing segment includes industries, such as automotive, household durable goods, textiles and apparels, and leisure equipment.

