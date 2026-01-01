Barings Bdc, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barings Bdc, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 857,731 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the November 30th total of 636,644 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 869,367 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 869,367 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Bdc during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in Barings Bdc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Barings Bdc by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 147,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings Bdc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings Bdc by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 21,416 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BBDC traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 928,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Barings Bdc has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Barings Bdc ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.71 million. Barings Bdc had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barings Bdc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.3%. Barings Bdc’s payout ratio is currently 107.22%.

BBDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Barings Bdc from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Barings Bdc in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Barings Bdc from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barings Bdc currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to middle-market companies. As an investment vehicle organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940, BBDC seeks to generate both current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured loans, second lien loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The company targets established businesses across a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, industrials, consumer products and business services.

The company is sponsored and managed by Barings LLC, a global investment manager and subsidiary of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual).

