Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (NYSEARCA:SOFR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (NYSEARCA:SOFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 52,305 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 42,048 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,683 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF by 205.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,924,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,772,000 after buying an additional 160,185 shares during the period.

Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SOFR stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $100.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,619. Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $100.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.33.

About Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF

The Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (SOFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, focusing mainly on repurchase agreements (repo) with the intent to mirror the Secured Overnight Financing Rate. The fund seeks to generate higher monthly income over cash portfolios while limiting yield curve exposure. SOFR was launched on Nov 15, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

