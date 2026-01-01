Short Interest in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Expands By 24.0%

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,263,893 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the November 30th total of 7,470,008 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,435,535 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,435,535 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NYSE DB traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.57. 811,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,745. The company has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.
The bank’s core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.
