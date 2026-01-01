Bitwise Web3 ETF (NYSEARCA:BWEB) Short Interest Up 23.1% in December

Bitwise Web3 ETF (NYSEARCA:BWEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 314 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 255 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 275 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 275 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Bitwise Web3 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bitwise Web3 ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Web3 ETF (NYSEARCA:BWEB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 18.13% of Bitwise Web3 ETF worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Bitwise Web3 ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of BWEB traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.75. 99 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726. Bitwise Web3 ETF has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $88.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.76. The company has a market cap of $5.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 2.30.

About Bitwise Web3 ETF

The Bitwise Web3 ETF (BWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bitwise Web3 Equities index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of companies connected to the global Web 3.0 industry. The selection process is overseen by a committee. BWEB was launched on Oct 4, 2022 and is managed by Bitwise.

