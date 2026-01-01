Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Critical Comparison

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) and Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hellenic Telecom Organization has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and Hellenic Telecom Organization”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke KPN $6.10 billion 2.98 $917.62 million $0.22 21.24 Hellenic Telecom Organization $2.10 billion 3.83 $518.11 million $0.63 15.57

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than Hellenic Telecom Organization. Hellenic Telecom Organization is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke KPN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and Hellenic Telecom Organization’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke KPN 14.37% 23.72% 6.65% Hellenic Telecom Organization 15.62% 26.32% 10.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Koninklijke KPN and Hellenic Telecom Organization, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke KPN 0 2 0 1 2.67 Hellenic Telecom Organization 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Koninklijke KPN beats Hellenic Telecom Organization on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke KPN

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. It also provides IT services, including cloud, workspace, and cybersecurity services; interconnect traffic, visitor roaming, and digital products; and NL-ix, an interconnect exchange, as well as sells handsets, peripheral equipment, and software licenses. In addition, the company offers virus and malware scanners; anti-virus licenses; 1Password, a password management tool; DNSSEC, a technology that prevents customers from being led to fake websites; KPN Veilig Netwerk Thuis, a smart network security; Censornet, which includes web security, cloud application security broker, email protection, and awareness training; SuperVision, which provides digital governance solutions for workspaces; and OneMonitoring to ensure early detection of cyber incidents. Further, it provides fiber networks; and IT services for integrating healthcare systems and optimizing communication between healthcare providers. The company distributes its products and services under the KPN, XS4ALL, Simyo, KPN Security, KPN Health, Solcon, Inspark, and KPN Partner Network brands. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke PTT Nederland NV and changed its name to Koninklijke KPN N.V. in June 1998. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

About Hellenic Telecom Organization

(Get Free Report)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services. It also provides mobile and satellite telecommunication, electronic money, e-commerce, financing, consultancy and security, real estate, insurance brokerage, training, wholesale telephony, retail, marketing, overdue accounts management, wholesale broadband, and infrastructure services. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. was incorporated in 1949 and is based in Athens, Greece. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.