Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Shares Down 20% on Insider Selling

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) traded down 20% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.5165. 102,913,195 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 314% from the average session volume of 24,834,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6453.

Specifically, insider Brett Moyer sold 49,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $45,584.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,738,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,896.14. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Datavault AI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on DVLT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Datavault AI to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Datavault AI Stock Up 26.3%

The company has a market cap of $185.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative net margin of 1,394.07% and a negative return on equity of 100.90%. The company had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datavault AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datavault AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datavault AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datavault AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.