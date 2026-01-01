Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 214106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Atrium Research raised Organto Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Organto Foods Stock Up 9.2%

About Organto Foods

The firm has a market cap of C$170.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of -1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.62.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands. It offers its products through bricks & mortar retail, online retail, convenience and on-the-go, and foodservice distributors.

