Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 214106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Atrium Research raised Organto Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Read Our Latest Research Report on OGO
Organto Foods Stock Up 9.2%
About Organto Foods
Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands. It offers its products through bricks & mortar retail, online retail, convenience and on-the-go, and foodservice distributors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Organto Foods
- The Best $1 You’ll Spend This Holiday Season
- Holiday surprise: $1 gets you everything
- Do not delete, read immediately
- America’s “most deplorable” Christmas sale
- Market Panic: Trump Just Dropped a Bomb on Your Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Organto Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organto Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.