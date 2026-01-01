Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Short Interest Update

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,768,712 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 11,763,256 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,030,997 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,030,997 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sibanye Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.
NYSE SBSW traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,622,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,402,702. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. Sibanye Gold has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.89.
Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) is a precious metals mining company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s core operations focus on the extraction, processing and exploration of gold. Through its South African gold mining operations, Sibanye Gold produces doré bars, gold in concentrate and carbon-in-leach product, leveraging both underground and surface mining techniques. The company also generates by-products such as uranium, copper and nickel, reflecting its commitment to maximizing resource recovery.
In addition to its South African footprint, Sibanye Gold has expanded into the platinum?group metals (PGM) sector through its acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company in 2017.
