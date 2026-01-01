Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Short Interest Update

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,768,712 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 11,763,256 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,030,997 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,030,997 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sibanye Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Sibanye Gold by 87.8% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 112.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SBSW traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,622,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,402,702. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. Sibanye Gold has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) is a precious metals mining company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s core operations focus on the extraction, processing and exploration of gold. Through its South African gold mining operations, Sibanye Gold produces doré bars, gold in concentrate and carbon-in-leach product, leveraging both underground and surface mining techniques. The company also generates by-products such as uranium, copper and nickel, reflecting its commitment to maximizing resource recovery.

In addition to its South African footprint, Sibanye Gold has expanded into the platinum?group metals (PGM) sector through its acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company in 2017.

