Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC):

12/29/2025 – Taylor Morrison Home had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/23/2025 – Taylor Morrison Home was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/22/2025 – Taylor Morrison Home had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Taylor Morrison Home had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Taylor Morrison Home had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Taylor Morrison Home had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Taylor Morrison Home was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

11/25/2025 – Taylor Morrison Home had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Taylor Morrison Home had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Taylor Morrison Home was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) is a leading national homebuilder and developer specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes. The company’s portfolio spans entry-level, first-time, move-up and active-adult segments, offering buyers a diverse array of architectural styles, floor plans and personalized design options. Through its vertically integrated model, Taylor Morrison manages land acquisition, community development, construction and sales to deliver quality homes and customer-focused experiences across its markets.

The company’s heritage traces back to Morrison Homes, founded in 1977, and Taylor Woodrow, established in 1921 in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.