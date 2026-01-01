Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 549,299 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 422,094 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,160 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,160 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

EPRX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.55. 63,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,325. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,965,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,398,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $2,077,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 342,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 59,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,475,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPRX shares. Lifesci Capital upgraded Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Leede Financial raised Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: EPRX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company’s core strategy centers on selectively expanding regulatory T cells (Tregs)—immune cells responsible for maintaining self-tolerance and limiting pathological inflammation—through its proprietary platform. Its lead therapeutic candidate is currently in Phase 1 clinical development in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals conducts research and development activities across North America, collaborating with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its pipeline.

