Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Up 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.90. 539,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 805,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HPP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $16.50 price target on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. New Street Research set a $16.80 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.02.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $586.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 59.61%.The business had revenue of $186.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.05 million. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 73.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 140.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 348,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 203,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 2,765,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 260,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development and management of high-quality office and studio properties. The company’s portfolio spans strategic West Coast markets in the United States and key markets in Canada, providing space for technology, media and creative companies as well as major film and television producers. As an owner and operator of both traditional office buildings and specialized production facilities, Hudson Pacific seeks to deliver stable income through long-term leases and strategic property enhancements.

In its office segment, Hudson Pacific targets markets with strong job growth and limited supply, including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Seattle, as well as Vancouver, British Columbia.

