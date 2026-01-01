Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 600,718 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 773,703 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,784 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,784 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 24.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.53. The company had a trading volume of 126,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.50. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $78.87 and a one year high of $108.08.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $581.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FELE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $112.00 target price on Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world?leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

