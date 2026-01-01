BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.4950. 41,838,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 95,738,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 274.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $35,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 488,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,334.96. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $133,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 236,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,792. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BigBear.ai by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $878,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth $3,811,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

