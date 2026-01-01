Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Star (STHO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Star (NASDAQ: STHO):
- 12/29/2025 – Star had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – Star had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/21/2025 – Star was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/15/2025 – Star had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/13/2025 – Star was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/8/2025 – Star had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/1/2025 – Star had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/24/2025 – Star had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Star
- The Best $1 You’ll Spend This Holiday Season
- Holiday surprise: $1 gets you everything
- Do not delete, read immediately
- America’s “most deplorable” Christmas sale
- Market Panic: Trump Just Dropped a Bomb on Your Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Star Holdings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Holdings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.