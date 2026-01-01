First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Trading 5.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $306.99 and last traded at $306.99. Approximately 779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.00.

First National Bank Alaska Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.43 and a 200 day moving average of $273.52. The firm has a market cap of $951 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.17.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $6.75 EPS for the quarter. First National Bank Alaska had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Announces Dividend

About First National Bank Alaska

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 561.0%. First National Bank Alaska’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.47%.

First National Bank Alaska is a community?oriented financial institution headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska. Established in 1922, the bank has grown to serve individuals, businesses and institutions across Alaska through a network of branch offices and digital channels. As an OTC?traded company, it offers broad commercial and consumer banking services tailored to the unique economic and geographic needs of the state.

The bank’s consumer banking operations include checking and savings accounts, personal loans, mortgages and online banking solutions.

