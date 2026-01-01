Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . 491,176 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 298% from the previous session’s volume of 123,503 shares.The stock last traded at $20.5750 and had previously closed at $20.58.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 324,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 40,842 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $250,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,833.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,844 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

