International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Trading Down 20% – Should You Sell?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 2,356,253 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,685% from the average session volume of 131,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

International Lithium Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 43.32, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$4.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.19.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe. It also has an option agreement to acquire 90% interests in the Grass Roots Copper and Cobalt property located in Northwestern Ontario.

