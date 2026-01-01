TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Trading Up 5% – Time to Buy?

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $14.4650. Approximately 1,012,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,929,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.23%.The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TripAdvisor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 64.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,770 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 39.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 308.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,077 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is a leading online travel company that operates a digital platform for travel information, reviews and booking services. The company’s flagship website and mobile apps allow users to access and contribute travel-related content—ranging from hotel and restaurant reviews to ratings for tours, attractions and vacation rentals—helping consumers plan and book trips around the world.

The core of TripAdvisor’s offering is its community-driven review system, which aggregates user-generated feedback alongside editorial content and professional photography.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.