Financial Survey: Marcus & Millichap (MMI) and Its Rivals

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) is one of 31 public companies in the “REAL ESTATE DEV” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Marcus & Millichap to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marcus & Millichap -0.89% -0.58% -0.43% Marcus & Millichap Competitors -14.22% -44.13% -1.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Marcus & Millichap and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marcus & Millichap 2 2 0 0 1.50 Marcus & Millichap Competitors 198 678 303 11 2.11

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Marcus & Millichap presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.34%. As a group, “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies have a potential upside of 25.03%. Given Marcus & Millichap’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marcus & Millichap has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

62.8% of Marcus & Millichap shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Marcus & Millichap shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Marcus & Millichap pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Marcus & Millichap pays out -312.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 42.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Marcus & Millichap $696.06 million -$12.36 million -170.44 Marcus & Millichap Competitors $1.49 billion -$82.46 million 2.69

Marcus & Millichap’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Marcus & Millichap. Marcus & Millichap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Marcus & Millichap has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marcus & Millichap’s competitors have a beta of -6.34, meaning that their average stock price is 734% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marcus & Millichap beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

