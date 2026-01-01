Greif Bros. (NYSE:GEF.B) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Greif Bros. Corporation (NYSE:GEF.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.57 and last traded at $76.63, with a volume of 3163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.08. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Greif, Inc (NYSE: GEF.B) is a global industrial packaging company with roots tracing back to its founding by the Greif brothers in 1877. Over more than a century of operation, the company has evolved from a regional barrel maker into a diversified supplier of industrial packaging products and services. Headquartered in the United States, Greif combines a long heritage of manufacturing expertise with a strategic focus on innovation and sustainability.

The company’s core offerings span a broad range of packaging solutions.

