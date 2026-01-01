Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Shares Up 20% – Still a Buy?

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 271,321 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 128,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15.

About Stellar AfricaGold

(Get Free Report)

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stellar AfricaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellar AfricaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.