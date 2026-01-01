Delixy Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DLXY) Short Interest Update

Delixy Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DLXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 78,367 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 92,922 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,324 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,324 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Delixy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Delixy currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of DLXY stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.88. 244,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,828. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96. Delixy has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $7.16.

Delixy Holdings Limited is a company principally engaged in the trading of oil-related products, including crude oil and oil-based products such as fuel oils, motor gasoline, additives, gas condensate, base oils, asphalt, petrochemicals and naphtha. Delixy Holdings Limited is based in Singapore.

