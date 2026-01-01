EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) Short Interest Update

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 36,489 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 43,604 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,385 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,385 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EUDA Health Price Performance

Shares of EUDA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 54,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,672. The company has a market capitalization of $87.34 million, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. EUDA Health has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of EUDA Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EUDA Health

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EUDA Health stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of EUDA Health worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About EUDA Health

EUDA Health, Inc (NASDAQ:EUDA) is a healthcare technology company focused on the development and commercialization of digital health solutions and energy-based medical devices for women’s intimate health. The company’s platform combines non-invasive treatment devices with software-driven patient monitoring and analytics to support pelvic floor function, address stress urinary incontinence and enhance vaginal tissue health.

EUDA Health’s core product offerings utilize low-intensity radiofrequency energy delivered through proprietary handpieces to promote tissue remodeling and muscle activation.

