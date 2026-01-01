Short Interest in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Declines By 15.9%

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,922,089 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 2,286,012 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 500,699 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 500,699 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,514.25. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,525,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atkore in the third quarter valued at $21,214,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Atkore during the second quarter valued at about $21,453,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Atkore by 109.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,756,000 after acquiring an additional 279,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,632,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,909,000 after purchasing an additional 273,466 shares during the period.

Atkore Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE ATKR traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.15. 338,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,141. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average is $65.51. Atkore has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $89.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.61). Atkore had a positive return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 0.53%.The business had revenue of $752.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atkore will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Atkore’s payout ratio is presently -253.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATKR. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. CJS Securities raised Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Atkore in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Atkore from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Atkore

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE: ATKR) is a diversified global manufacturer of electrical raceway and mechanical products, serving a broad range of end markets including commercial construction, industrial facilities and energy infrastructure. The company’s electrical product portfolio encompasses conduit, tubing, fittings, connectors and cable management systems designed for use in residential, commercial and industrial wiring applications. On the mechanical side, Atkore offers pipe support solutions, seismic bracing, HVAC hangers and other mechanical products that address critical building and process piping needs.

Founded as a family-owned business before its reorganization into a standalone public company in 2016, Atkore has grown through both organic investment and targeted acquisitions.

Further Reading

