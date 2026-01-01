Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46.35 and last traded at GBX 46.35, with a volume of 7002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50.

Zinc Media Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £11.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 59.77.

Zinc Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names. The Content Production segment is involved in film production, radio and podcast production and publishing. The company was formerly known as Ten Alps plc and changed its name to Zinc Media Group plc in November 2016.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zinc Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zinc Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.