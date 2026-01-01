iFabric (TSE:IFA) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 50850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.62.

iFabric Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.16. The company has a market cap of C$55.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.13.

About iFabric

(Get Free Report)

iFabric Corp is engaged in the business of women’s intimate apparel. It has three business segments. The Intimate apparel segment is involved in the design and distribution of women’s intimate apparel, and accessories. Its Intelligent fabric segment develops and distributes innovative products and treatments that are suitable for application to textiles, plastics, liquids, and hard surfaces as well as finished performance apparel. The other segment engages in the leasing of property to group companies, related parties, and third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iFabric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iFabric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.