Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,116,488 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 8,946,563 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,201,015 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,201,015 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:KC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.34. 1,354,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,005. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 2.01. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2,541.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,372 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,955,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 1,114.5% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 518,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 475,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,896,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is a leading provider of cloud computing services in China, offering a comprehensive suite of infrastructure and platform solutions to enterprise customers. Established in 2012 as a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, the company has grown into an independent public entity with dual listings, serving as a critical backbone for digital transformation across multiple industries. Headquartered in Beijing, Kingsoft Cloud leverages advanced technologies to optimize cloud operations and deliver scalable, reliable services.

The company’s core offerings span Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), encompassing compute, storage, database, content delivery networks (CDN) and security solutions.

