Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 658,183 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 820,899 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 214,131 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Peter Sung-Jip Kim sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $553,270.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,453.50. This represents a 16.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.07, for a total transaction of $1,153,897.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,751.63. This represents a 42.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 14,034 shares of company stock worth $3,670,025 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Littelfuse by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the first quarter worth about $43,574,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Trading Down 1.7%

Littelfuse stock traded down $4.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $252.92. 119,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,618. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $142.10 and a 52-week high of $275.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $624.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.70 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 5.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Littelfuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

