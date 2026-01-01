Molecular Partners AG Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOLN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Molecular Partners AG Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,342 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 26,423 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,116 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,116 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on MOLN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Molecular Partners from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

NASDAQ MOLN traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,304. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.08. Molecular Partners has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $5.91.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that Molecular Partners will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, specializing in the design and development of DARPin® (Designed Ankyrin Repeat Protein) therapies. These small, modular proteins are engineered to bind with high specificity and affinity to disease-relevant targets. The company’s technology platform aims to deliver novel treatments across multiple therapeutic areas by leveraging the unique properties of DARPins, including stability, tissue penetration and multi-specific binding capabilities.

The company’s development pipeline spans infectious diseases, ophthalmology and oncology.

