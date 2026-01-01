Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Down 3.6% on Insider Selling

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $25.39 and last traded at $25.46. Approximately 1,055,363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,577,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

Specifically, major shareholder I Financial Ventures Group Llc sold 176,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $4,769,632.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,112,000 shares in the company, valued at $246,297,360. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder I Financial Ventures Group Llc sold 333,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $9,482,474.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,288,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,442,370.79. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In other news, major shareholder I Financial Ventures Group Llc sold 378,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $11,407,206.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,621,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,992,793.64. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NNE. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Down 3.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 7.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.14. Equities analysts forecast that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano Nuclear Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nano Nuclear Energy by 385.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

