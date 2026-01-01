Yarbrough Capital LLC Trims Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Yarbrough Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,318 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 17,508 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 0.8% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 11.6% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 55,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,539,000. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $3,896,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $1,278,255.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,750.32. This trade represents a 23.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total value of $276,592.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,041.91. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 49,822 shares of company stock worth $8,689,984 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. TD Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.94.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $171.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.29 and its 200 day moving average is $164.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $183.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

