Short Interest in IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) Decreases By 24.0%

IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 342,154 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the November 30th total of 449,941 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,936 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,936 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IDT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of IDT in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IDT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get IDT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IDT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDT

IDT Stock Down 0.1%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in IDT by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 51,274 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDT in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IDT by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDT by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,275 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDT stock opened at $51.28 on Thursday. IDT has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.77.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $322.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.00 million. IDT had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.12%.

IDT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is 7.45%.

IDT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDT Corporation, founded in 1990 and headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified global provider of telecommunications and payment services. The company operates through its primary communications arm, IDT Telecom, and a digital solutions segment that encompasses cross-border money transfers and related fintech offerings. Since its inception, IDT has built an international network infrastructure to support voice and data transmission across more than 200 countries and territories.

Through IDT Telecom, the company offers a suite of voice communication products, including prepaid phone cards, VoIP services, SIP trunking and operator-assisted calling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.