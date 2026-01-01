Short Interest in IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) Decreases By 24.0%

IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 342,154 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the November 30th total of 449,941 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,936 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,936 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on IDT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of IDT in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IDT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
IDT Stock Down 0.1%
IDT stock opened at $51.28 on Thursday. IDT has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.77.
IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $322.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.00 million. IDT had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.12%.
IDT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is 7.45%.
IDT Company Profile
IDT Corporation, founded in 1990 and headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified global provider of telecommunications and payment services. The company operates through its primary communications arm, IDT Telecom, and a digital solutions segment that encompasses cross-border money transfers and related fintech offerings. Since its inception, IDT has built an international network infrastructure to support voice and data transmission across more than 200 countries and territories.
Through IDT Telecom, the company offers a suite of voice communication products, including prepaid phone cards, VoIP services, SIP trunking and operator-assisted calling.
