Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 70,635 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 92,453 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 129,339 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 129,339 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Brenntag Stock Performance

BNTGY stock opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08. Brenntag has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $14.82.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Brenntag had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that Brenntag will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BNTGY. UBS Group cut Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Brenntag from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.80 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brenntag

Brenntag Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brenntag SE, trading on OTCMKTS as BNTGY, is a global market leader in the distribution of chemicals and ingredients. With headquarters in Essen, Germany, the company serves a wide range of industries including coatings and construction, cleaning and water treatment, food and nutrition, pharmaceuticals and personal care, as well as oil and gas. Brenntag operates through two core segments—Essentials and Specialties—offering both standard commodity chemicals and tailored specialty solutions to customers around the world.

Its product portfolio encompasses inorganic and organic chemicals, polymers, petrochemicals and specialty ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.