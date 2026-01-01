Short Interest in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Decreases By 23.2%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,246 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 2,926 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,417 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 12,417 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warner Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,912,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at about $815,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 261,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 131,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ FDNI opened at $33.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.49. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $39.97.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3784 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

