Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Bought by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Powers Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $240,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 236,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,566,000 after buying an additional 21,648 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 598,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,397,000 after buying an additional 491,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherokee Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,248,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Shares of TSM opened at $303.77 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $313.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 43.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.9678 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.85%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

