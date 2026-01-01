Contrasting Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) and Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) and Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Monotaro and Just Eat Takeaway.com”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monotaro $1.91 billion 4.18 $173.82 million $0.50 31.78 Just Eat Takeaway.com $3.86 billion 1.10 -$1.78 billion N/A N/A

Profitability

Monotaro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

This table compares Monotaro and Just Eat Takeaway.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotaro 9.57% 33.81% 23.76% Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Monotaro has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Monotaro and Just Eat Takeaway.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotaro 0 2 0 0 2.00 Just Eat Takeaway.com 0 3 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Monotaro shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Monotaro beats Just Eat Takeaway.com on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monotaro

MonotaRO Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. The company offers safety protective equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety, disaster prevention, and crime prevention products; safety signs; ship and fishing supplies; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools and abrasives; measurement and surveying equipment; hand tools/electric and pneumatic tools; sprays, oils, greases, and paints; adhesives and repair materials; welding supplies; and piping and water related components/pumps/pneumatic and hydraulic equipment/hoses. It also provides mechanical parts; control equipment; soldering and anti-static products; architectural hardware, building materials, painting, and interior supplies; air conditioning and electrical equipment; electrical materials; screws, bolts, nails, and materials; automotive supplies; truck supplies; motorcycle supplies; bicycle supplies; scientific research and development supplies; clean room supplies; kitchen equipment and store supplies; agricultural and gardening supplies; and medical and nursing supplies. It serves factories, construction, automobile maintenance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co., Ltd. in February 2006. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grainger Global Holdings, Inc.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

