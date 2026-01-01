Head-To-Head Comparison: Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) and Its Peers

Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Live Oak Bancshares to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares 6.94% 6.61% 0.51% Live Oak Bancshares Competitors 7.23% 6.94% 0.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares $936.15 million $77.47 million 23.09 Live Oak Bancshares Competitors $826.72 million $104.06 million 37.36

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Live Oak Bancshares has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Live Oak Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

64.0% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of shares of all “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Oak Bancshares’ rivals have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Live Oak Bancshares and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Oak Bancshares 0 2 0 1 2.67 Live Oak Bancshares Competitors 29 163 196 18 2.50

As a group, “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies have a potential upside of 7.95%. Given Live Oak Bancshares’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Live Oak Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 67.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares rivals beat Live Oak Bancshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; investment advisory services to a series of funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies; and an on-site restaurant location to company employees and business visitors. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

