Ninety One North America Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Ninety One North America Inc. cut its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 107,481 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 8,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 436,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,376,000 after purchasing an additional 28,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $2,216,850,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $268.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.10. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The firm has a market cap of $165.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The business had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 53.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,763.30. This trade represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,018.60. This trade represents a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

