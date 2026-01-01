Short Interest in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Declines By 24.3%

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,663,626 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the November 30th total of 21,999,157 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,513,105 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,513,105 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 1.2%

AEO opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.44. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $28.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.90%.The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $49,917.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 243,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $5,906,042.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 191,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,549.30. This trade represents a 55.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,307,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,196,000 after acquiring an additional 678,536 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 108,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 40,563 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 170.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,165 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,962 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 212.2% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 230,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 156,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $895,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (NYSE: AEO) is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company’s flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

