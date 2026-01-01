Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,012,433 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the November 30th total of 2,672,976 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,819,937 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,819,937 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Diageo Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of DEO opened at $86.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Diageo has a one year low of $85.11 and a one year high of $127.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diageo

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $1,060,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Diageo by 11.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Diageo by 1,544.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 396,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,568,000 after acquiring an additional 372,555 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in London, England. The company was created through the 1997 merger of Guinness plc and Grand Metropolitan plc and is publicly traded on multiple exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange. Diageo operates a worldwide business, selling products in a broad range of markets across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Diageo’s core activities cover the production, marketing and sale of a diverse portfolio of spirits, beer and liqueurs.

