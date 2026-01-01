Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,927 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $57,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,129,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,466,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,016,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,373,925,000 after acquiring an additional 326,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,042,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,331,000 after acquiring an additional 147,931 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,998,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,689,659,000 after acquiring an additional 56,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $2,637,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total value of $1,459,250.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,685.38. This trade represents a 40.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Dbs Bank raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $268.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $165.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $229.40 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The business had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 53.88%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

