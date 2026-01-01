Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lowered its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,529 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $3,188,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 357.1% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,022,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Merline Saintil sold 168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $25,767.84. Following the sale, the director owned 7,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,507.56. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $272,317.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,988.30. This trade represents a 11.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 18,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,338 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Wall Street Zen cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

NYSE:SNX opened at $150.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $167.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.80.

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company’s core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.