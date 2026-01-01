Ninety One North America Inc. Has $6.84 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 76.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,150 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,988 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 122.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 165,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 91,256 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 99.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,399,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,798,000 after buying an additional 696,736 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,284,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,216,000 after acquiring an additional 730,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDFC Bank stock opened at $36.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $39.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 11.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HDB. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HDB

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India’s leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank’s core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.