Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI) Shares Up 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.57 and last traded at $46.49. 450,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,176,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEI shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Northland Securities set a $61.00 price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Down 0.2%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $166.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, major shareholder Ktr Management Company, Llc sold 2,114,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $106,056,367.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie H. Argo sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,225.75. This represents a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,164,094 shares of company stock worth $108,255,773. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEI. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 363.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc (NYSE: SEI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

