Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.31, but opened at $16.8260. Babcock International Group shares last traded at $16.8260, with a volume of 102 shares.

Babcock International Group Trading Down 0.6%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Babcock International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Babcock International Group plc is a leading global provider of critical, complex engineering support services. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company specializes in the design, construction, operation and maintenance of infrastructure and assets across defence, emergency services, transport, and energy sectors. Through a combination of technical expertise, asset management and specialist training, Babcock supports customers through the full lifecycle of their projects, from initial concept and procurement to long-term through-life support.

The company’s core activities encompass maritime and naval support, including the maintenance and refit of warships; aerospace services such as aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO); and land-sector operations covering armoured vehicle support, munitions management and training solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.